Is This Finally The Detroit Lions' Year?

For the second straight October, the Detroit Lions have legitimate aspirations for the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

After an offseason filled with coordinator and offensive line departures and a disastrous Week 1 showing, the Lions have won five of their last six games. FanDuel Sportsbook now lists Detroit with the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday night, a Lions team missing their entire starting secondary held the NFC-leading Buccaneers to just nine points — the kind of gritty, relentless performance that’s become synonymous with the Dan Campbell era.

"This is one of the best defensive efforts I’ve ever seen," Hall of Famer Troy Aikman said on the call.

We understand why some Lions fans are reluctant to think about a Super Bowl. Last season, Detroit earned the NFC’s top seed with a 15-2 record, only to lose in its first playoff game against the Commanders. But this season feels different.

As Campbell noted after the game, several key defenders will return to the lineup in the coming weeks and months, including All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph, Pro Bowl defensive back Brian Branch, and cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold. That wasn’t the case a year ago, when the injuries were insurmountable. By late December, the team had 21 players on injured reserve, including Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, and Carlton Davis.

Of course, injuries could derail things again — but that’s true for every team in the league.

The biggest question now is the offensive line. The unit that once anchored the offense has been shaky since losing Frank Ragnow and Kevin Zeitler in the offseason. The interior has struggled with consistency, and 32-year-old left tackle Taylor Decker continues to battle a chronic shoulder injury. It helps, however, that Penei Sewell remains one of the most reliable offensive tackles in football.

There’s also no clear juggernaut this season. Philadelphia’s pass rush is a problem, and Saquon Barkley is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry compared to 5.8 last season. The Chiefs still can’t generate consistent pressure without blitzing, have a bottom-tier running back room, and remain without star tackle Josh Simmons, who’s mysteriously absent with no timetable to return. Other teams in the Super Bowl bubble include the Bills, Packers, Rams, Colts, Seahawks, and Bucs – all of which are impressive, but not without their own concerns.

All in, Detroit’s roster is as complete as any in the league. But that brings us to coaching.

Dan Campbell is beloved in the locker room and among fans. However, his big-game management remains a question.

The second half of the 2023 NFC Championship Game will be tethered to his legacy until he leads this team to a Super Bowl. For a reminder, the Lions blew a 17-point lead in the third quarter to the 49ers largely because Campbell refused to take field goals.

On Monday night, that same instinct reappeared when he passed up an easy field goal on 4th-and-2, resulting in a turnover on downs.

No coach in football inspires his players like Dan Campbell. But motivation doesn’t win Lombardis. Campbell's emotional, aggressive approach must evolve into something sharper and more situationally aware when the margins tighten – especially against other elite coaches in the NFC.

If he can do that, the Lions are in as good a position as any team in the NFL. Last season’s defensive injuries wrecked a promising campaign. This year, with a healthier roster, Detroit has an opportunity to finish what it started.