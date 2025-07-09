Final Four Is Going To Las Vegas, And The Price Tag Is Insane

The Final Four will be played in Las Vegas in 2028.

The city of Las Vegas is opening its checkbook to make sure the Final Four is epic.

The Final Four is scheduled to be played in Las Vegas in 2028, and it's a great idea for everyone involved.

As a huge fan of Sin City, I can tell there's no location in America better suited for hosting major sporting events.

Casinos line The Strip, there are a ton of hotel rooms, food options are limited, and it's a paradise for sports gamblers.

However, the price tag isn't cheap for the city.

Las Vegas gears up to spend big money for the Final Four.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority approved Tuesday to spend $26 million on the event, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The games will be played at Allegiant Stadium - home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

That's a hell of a lot of cash, but it's also simply great business. That's not speculation. It's a provable fact, and we don't have to look far to find evidence.

Las Vegas hosted the Super Bowl in 2024, and it had an economic impact of roughly $1 billion for the city, according to Forbes.

The city spending $26 million on the Final Four is a ton of cash. It's a significant commitment, but it will get every penny of that money back through people opening their wallets at the tables, in restaurants and booking hotel rooms.

It's going to be a massive success for everyone involved, and I'm sure casino executives are salivating at the chance to welcome thousands and thousands of people in for the event.

Honestly, I go to Vegas a decent amount as it is, but making an extra trip for the Final Four would be a dream. I might have to take a hard look at doing it, and will obviously 100% do it if Wisconsin makes it. What do you think of Sin City hosting the event? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.