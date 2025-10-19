Fight Breaks Out Between Panthers, Jets After Brutal Late Hit On Justin Fields

A Carolina Panthers safety found himself getting mugged by a bunch of New York Jets after a late hit on Justin Fields.

The second quarter was barely underway when Fields took off to try to keep a drive alive. He got plenty of yardage for the first down, but then Nick Scott chose violence after Fields had started to give himself up and ruthlessly blew him up.

Yeah, that kind of hit is going to get you beat up like a red-headed stepchild. He deserved to be retaliated against.

I’m of the opinion that the league protects quarterbacks way too much when they run upfield. Sure, you want to keep them safe from getting drilled and not potentially ruin a team’s season. But they’ve protected quarterbacks so much that they make it darn near impossible for defenders scared to make a tackle.

At the same time, defenders do have the responsibility to not be an idiotic heat-seeking missile when they make a tackle. If you’re 4 yards away from the guy, and you see him starting to give himself up, leave him alone! It’s not like he can pull a Kenny Pickett move and get away with it.

Scott should have refrained from trying to decapitate Fields. Instead, he almost gave him a concussion.

Eventually, the day got worse for Fields as he was replaced by Tyrod Taylor, but it hasn’t gone well. At publishing time, New York was losing 13-3.

What hasn’t gone wrong for the Jets this season?