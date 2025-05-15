FIA Cutting Back On Fines For F1 Drivers' Sailor Speak

One of the hot-button issues coming into the 2025 Formula 1 season had nothing to do with what happened on track, and everything to do with four-letter words flying out of drivers' mouths when the sports governing body, the FIA, decided to clamp down on potty mouth.

This was met with some serious pushback from the Grand Prix Drivers' Association — the Formula 1 drivers' union — as well as drivers in the World Rally Championship, who decided not to speak to the press in protest of the rule.

Their issues had to do with the serious penalties for drivers who ran afoul of these rules, which included some serious fines as well as potential race bans.

Well, it seems like these protests were not for nothing, as the FIA announced some changes to the driver penalties.

According to the Associated Press, the fine for swearing has been massively reduced from $45,000 to $5,600. That fine will also be suspended if it is a driver's first offense.

It is important to note that these rules only apply to "controlled" events like press conferences and don't apply to drivers' in-race radio communications, which, as any fan knows, are often loaded with expletives.

"As a former rally driver, I know firsthand the range of emotions that are faced during competition," FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said after the changes were announced.

Well, that's weird, because he was behind the push for these rulings.

It's the right call. I'm not sure any penalties are necessary, but at least the FIA has reeled in the exorbitant fines that they originally wanted to impose.