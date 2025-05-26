FGCU Wins The Final Game Of ASUN Baseball Tournament, But Stetson Actually Clinches The NCAA Tourney Bid

I know college baseball officials can’t control the weather, but the ASUN conference found themselves in a rough spot on Sunday that ended with Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) winning the final game of the tournament, but Stetson University being awarded the NCAA bid.

As we prepare for the road to Omaha to start this week, with the NCAA Tournament field being set later today, the Stetson Hatters secured their bid to the postseason late Sunday night to the dismay of Florida Gulf Coast University fans.

The double-elimination conference tournament started last week, with Stetson as the No.1 seed on their side of the bracket, while FGCU entered as the No.3 seed. Both teams had already played earlier in the tournament, with Stetson grabbing the win. So, that sent FGCU to the losers bracket, where they fought their way to the championship game on Sunday.

Needing to win two games to clinch the ASUN tournament championship, it was going to be a tall task, but not something that hasn't been done before in college baseball. So, with a berth to the NCAA Tournament on the line, the two teams took to the field on Sunday hoping to extend their seasons.

Florida Gulf Coast had taken a 6-5 lead through six innings, but the weather was about to wreak havoc on any postseason aspirations.

We all know the weather can play some dirty tricks in the State of Florida, but this turned out to be a nightmare. A lightning strike forced both teams off the field, and fans out of the stadium, while it was actually sunny according to some reports from Melching Field. But, at 2:40 p.m. ET, the situation was about to turn bleak for FGCU, and they had no idea what was coming.

Weather Delay Forces ASUN Conference To Declare Stetson NCAA Tourney Rep

After just over a three-hour weather delay, both teams were set to resume action at 5:50 p.m. and both teams had taken the field, but another lightning strike just as the game was set to restart delayed the action once again.

In the top of the seventh inning, with one out on the board, both teams sat in their dugouts hoping to finish the game. Turns out, the weather gods decided to play a cruel trick on FGCU, who needed to win two games on Sunday. After six and a half hours of waiting for the lightning to stop, officials from the ASUN conference decided to call the game, and award the win to FGCU.

But, it came with a catch, no pun intended.

Since the game was called and could not continue, the ASUN declared that Stetson and FGCU would be declared co-champions of the conference tournament. Unfortunately for Florida Gulf Coast, they would not get a chance to play the second game, and Stetson received the ASUN's NCAA Tournament automatic bid.

They just ran out of options. The NCAA Tournament field is announced on Monday at noon, so they could not play the game on Monday to decide a clear winner.

I promise you, this is not how Stetson wanted to clinch their second straight NCAA Tournament bid, and you have to feel gutted for Florida Gulf Coast University not getting the chance to win their way into the postseason.

While you obviously cannot control the weather, I would imagine conference officials will look for a better way to format the tournament next season. Start the tournament on a Monday. Give yourself an extra day if needed.

Anything to avoid this type of situation again. Especially for those seniors who will not get another opportunity to play again, having to spend the final hours of their baseball career sitting in a locker room, praying to get just a few more innings to play.