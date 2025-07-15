Caitlin Clark Fan's Courtside Taunts Provoke Sun Player, Trigger Ejection: VIDEO

A small delay rattled the first half of the Indiana Fever-Connecticut Sun face-off Tuesday after a fan was escorted off the court for taunting Connecticut's Saniya Rivers.

Security at TD Garden escorted the courtside Fever fan, who was wearing a Caitlin Clark shirt, into enemy territory. Chatter around the fan's ejection noted that Rivers pointed him out to the referees after allegedly hearing taunts from the Fever fanatic.

Fans at TD booed the man as he walked off, and the game resumed in the second quarter.

The Sun hosted an anticipated game against the Fever after their last matchup was physical beyond the norm, with Caitlin Clark taking several spills and a poke in the eye.

It was also the game that launched Fever's Sophie Cunningham into stardom after playing the team's unofficial enforcer.

Tuesday's game picked up where the other left off.

In the third quarter, Connecticut's Tina Charles took a pop at Fever's Aaliyah Boston.

Check back with OutKick as the story updates.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela