Fever's Erica Wheeler ‘Randomly’ Drug Tested For Third Time This Year: ‘I Got Too Much Energy’

While Caitlin Clark (rightfully) gets a lot of credit for the Indiana Fever's hot streak, her teammate Erica Wheeler is the team's biggest hype woman. Whether she's on the court or celebrating and hollering on the bench, the 33-year-old veteran brings the energy every night.

Maybe a little too much energy, though. On the morning after Indiana's 93-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, Wheeler was informed that she had been selected for one of the WNBA's random drug tests. It's her third time being tested this year.

"Just great! ANOTHER DRUG TEST!" Wheeler posted on X on Thursday. "Getting drug tested for the 3rd time this year is insane and I am sure it’s not the last …No more dancing and acting on the bench cause apparently I got too much energy at 33 years old."

She followed up with a GIF of a small child kicked back and relaxed on the couch: "So if I am on the bench like this please understand why."

It’s certainly not uncommon for athletes to be called in for drug tests after big performances. It's unusual, though, after a 4-point, 1-rebound performance in just nine minutes of playing time.

It’s been a quiet season in general for Wheeler, who is averaging 3.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 14.4 minutes per night. The veteran, who has also played for the Liberty, Dream, and Sparks throughout her time in the pros, has assumed a more limited bench role this season after being a starter for most of her career.

Erica Wheeler Is A ‘Big Sister’ For Caitlin Clark

Wheeler has embraced her new role as a mentor to her younger teammates.

Before the season began, Wheeler told reporters she was prepared to be a "big sister" to Clark, whom the Fever drafted No. 1 overall.

"She's been doing a great job accepting and receiving (advice) from me," Wheeler said in May. "As you know, she's one of the biggest players in the world right now. And, she don't act like that. She's like, 'Help me. In any way you can.' It's definitely in a sweet way. There's no ego at all, she's not selfish. You can tell she wants to be here, and she wants everybody around.

"So, it's just welcoming to me, because she's a high-caliber player. Her actions are not selfish at all. She wants to learn. She wants to be a family, and I'm like a big sister to you."

And Clark appreciates her for it.

"She just wants the best for people, no matter what," Clark said of Wheeler. "And like, people can say that but she really lives it every single day. You can tell that. She's gonna push me, she's gonna hold me accountable, she's gonna find ways to help me learn. But at the same time, she's gonna have my back every single day. That's something I'm very grateful for coming into this league."

Team chemistry and vibes are at an all-time high in Indiana.

After a slow start to the season, the Fever are currently riding a five-game winning streak, and Indiana is 7-1 since the Olympic break. On Tuesday, Indiana clinched its first playoff berth since 2016.

They'll take on the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night in the second game of a six-game homestand heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.