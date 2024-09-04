Caitlin Clark Pulls Off The Impossible With Second Triple-Double Of Rookie Season

Caitlin Clark is "running it back" on making WNBA history.

The Indiana Fever standout recorded her second triple-double stat line of the year, adding to the great news she received on Wednesday, becoming the first rookie in WNBA history to receive the Player of the Month award.

Clark now holds the only two triple-doubles by a WNBA rookie.

The Fever sensation thrilled WNBA fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, as the Fever defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 93-84. She tallied 24 points, adding 10 assists and 10 rebounds. She nearly fell just a rebound short of a triple-double — which has happened before — until the WNBA gods did Clark a solid.

The fans went wild after tensely waiting for Clark to snag the final rebound of the game just before the buzzer.

WATCH:

Unlike Angel Reese, Clark wasn't actively hunting for the stat line, despite being aware of the triple-double.

Los Angeles' Kia Nurse heaved a three-pointer on the team's final possession, hoping to catch up on the single-digit deficit with less than 20 seconds left. Nurse's shot hit the rim and caromed toward Clark for the historic rebound.

"Of course I knew but honestly we were just trying to get stops," Clark said in her postgame interview. "Somebody had to get the rebound."

Moments before the game, Clark was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for August, becoming the first-ever to do so, which has been a trend for Clark all year.

The Fever's No. 1 overall pick completed a hat trick to end the month, being named Eastern Conference Player of the Month, WNBA Rookie of the Month and Eastern Conference Player of the Week heading into the game against the Sparks.

Clark — who's well past the "learning curve" — averaged 24 points, 5.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game last month.

Clark has already made history in several categories, including becoming the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double. She accomplished the feat on July 6, playing against the WNBA-best New York Liberty.

Even after getting the award, Clark remained a team player, crediting teammate Kelsey Mitchell as more deserving of the honor.

Indiana is 8-1 since the All-Star Game and Olympics hiatus, the best total in the WNBA coming out of the break. The Fever also secured a playoff spot on Tuesday.

"I'm just really happy for this organization," Clark said after Wednesday's game when asked about the Fever's playoff spot.

