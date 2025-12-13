D-II Chaos: Ferris State QB Gets Obliterated By Late Hit, Punches Start Flying

It's a pretty sparse college football slate this weekend. Sure, we've got the Army-Navy Game, which is always great, but with so few games being played, the teams that are in action need to give us some stuff to talk about.

…what's that?

…I'm hearing that Ferris State and Newberry College would like us to hold their beer.

Well, alright!

The Ferris State Bulldogs and Newberry Wolves met on Saturday for a Division-II semifinal game, and spoiler alert, this one was all Ferris State.

The Bulldogs cruised to a 49-17 win, and you can probably understand why Newberry might be a little frustrated with how their day was going.

Well, a little bit of that frustration manifested itself when Ferris State quarterback Chase Carter held onto the ball and battled his way into the end zone for a touchdown.

But a couple of yards into the end zone, he was absolutely obliterated with a late hit, and in came the cavalry.

Look, I'm all for playing to the whistle, but I think the whistle was back to dangling around the official's neck by the time the Newberry players sent Carter to the turf.

Then there was a little bit of a taunt to cap it all off, which is an interesting flex when your team is down 41-17.

After that came the fisticuffs, and that's always a surefire way to take an early shower (which sounds kind of nice considering it was freezing for this one).

Especially in the situation with the game well in hand for one team, you've got to start throwing out ejections, or that game could've descended into complete mayhem.

With the win, the Bulldogs move on to the Division-II Championship Game and will take on the winner of Saturday's matchup between the Harding University Bison and the Kutztown Golden Bears.