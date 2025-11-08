Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman Moment: Indiana QB Leads ‘Drive Of The Year’ To Keep Hoosiers Undefeated

I think we can all agree that Indiana's Fernando Mendoza should have a suit made for the upcoming Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City next month, especially after the final drive for the Hoosiers.

In what can only be described as the ‘Drive Of The Year’ in college football, Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza helped keep his team undefeated.

Penn State had taken the momentum back, after trailing 20-7 at one point in the game. It was Nittany Lions running back Nick Singleton who gave his team the lead with just over 1:30 remaining in the game.

After passing for only 125 yards to that point, Mendoza took a sack on the first play of the Hoosiers' final drive. But what we saw from that point on will go down in Indiana folklore history, as this team continues its drive towards the college football playoff.

Drive Of The Year For Hoosiers, Thanks To Fernando Mendoza

I think we have all seen enough crazy endings this season to last us an entire season. But, what we saw from Indiana late in the fourth quarter, with no timeouts remaining, will be in the 2025 season montage after the final whistle blows in South Florida at the national championship game.

Starting at his own 20-yard line, Fernando Mendoza took a sack on the drive's first play. But, from that moment forward, he played like the Heisman Trophy candidate he has been billed as through the second week of November.

Not only did Mendoza stay composed in the pocket, but he led the Hoosiers down to the Penn State 7-yard line, facing a third down and goal that was one play away from ending their undefeated season.

A pass to Omar Cooper in the back of the end zone will now be discussed forever, thanks to the toe-tip catch that will make the highlight reels for the foreseeable future.

How did this happen? The momentum had shifted in Penn State's favor.

I guess Fernando Mendoza didn’t get the message.

"Refuse to lose. Hadn’t done anything the last five or six passes," Indiana's Curt Cignetti said postgame. "No timeouts left, make a play on second and who knows what. Didn’t draw it up in the dirt. You know what, this was an unbelievable win. I've seen a lot of things in my day, but this was unbelievable. I'm so proud of these kids."

Indiana Once Again Proves It Is CFP Worthy

If we're being honest, this Indiana squad looks like a group that can sustain plenty of punches, and continue throwing haymakers that could end up putting the Hoosiers in the national championship game.

Who knows what the future holds for this Hoosiers team, but I do know that the Heisman Trust should go ahead and reserve a spot for Fernando Mendoza at the ceremony.

And, immediately following the game, overcome with emotion, Mendoza had only a few things to say about the outcome.

"With the glory to god, we were able to rally in front of a great crowd to get the win."

Sometimes, you have to win these types of games to find out who you are as a team.

After this one, I think it's more than obvious that Fernando Mendoza is a Heisman finalist. Heck, I could argue he deserves the trophy after that drive to keep his team with an unblemished record.