Female UFC Star Says She Doesn't Support Men Competing In Women's Sports

Miesha Tate, a former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion, says she does not support transgender athletes – biological males – competing in women's sports "in any form."

In an interview with eSports Insider, Tate delved deeply into the issue – a major issue in American sports right now – and laid out her position thoroughly and thoughtfully. She also made her thoughts crystal clear.

"I do not support men, in any form, competing in female sports. I just don’t think that it’s fair. I don’t think that it’s right," Tate said. "Sports are not inclusive by their nature… if you’re not good enough, you just don’t make it, and that’s a hard lesson to learn, but it’s a valuable one."

In addition to the obvious physical advantages that males hold over females, particularly in combat sports where weight determines opponents, Tate pointed out that it's much more difficult for female fighters to cut weight because of hormonal differences.

"I think the fact that women even have to deal with cycles and all the hormone changes and everything like that, is just something that’s a very complicated part of the process for females that we have to add, especially when it comes to weight cutting," she said. "I just don’t think that it’s proven that it can be 100% equal. And so, with that being said, I don’t support it."

Tate concluded by saying if males want to compete against females in sports, then they should pick a co-ed sport. The female-only category is exactly that: for females only.

"I’m not for biological males competing in female sports. I think that there’s a great potential that it’s unsafe, especially in contact sports. And sports are not meant to include everybody. I mean, if you want to do a sport that includes everybody, then try pickleball. That’s fine."