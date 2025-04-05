Female Disc Golfer Shows Guts, Refuses To Play In Tournament With Trans Competitor

Professional disc golfer Abigail Wilson took a firm stand in the fight to protect women’s sports on Friday.

Wilson was attending the Disc Golf Pro Tour’s Music City Open in Nashville. But behind the scenes, a battle was brewing that had higher stakes than disc golf glory.

Also attending the tournament was Natalie Ryan. At first, that doesn’t seem all that bad. Why would another female attending an event in the women’s division be a problem?

Well, Ryan isn’t a biological woman. Ryan is a trans-identifying female who has already caused a lot of trouble in the sport. He received a ban from the women’s division of a California tournament in 2023 and has already beaten women at an event in Virginia that same year (to no one’s surprise).

Ryan announced on Instagram Stories that he would be crashing the event in Nashville after taking a significant hiatus, and playing at the same tee time as Wilson.

Once Wilson found out, she raised concerns about the unfair physical advantage Ryan has, and was promptly criticized for " misgendering " her opponent. When she discovered she wasn’t going to get any outside help, she took matters into her own hands.

When it was her turn to start her round, she refused to throw, stuffed the disc back in her bag, and walked off.

"Females must be protected in our division," Wilson said as she walked away. "This is unfair. I refuse to play."

Bravo, Abigail!

In the Instagram post, Wilson further shared that she told event organizers that she was worried about the potential threat of protesters coming to support Ryan (credible threats of violence were made against anyone who stood against Ryan). The people in charge told Wilson that there would be security to ensure nothing like that happened, but when Wilson got to the tee, there wasn’t a single uniform in sight.

That’s what drove her to quit, but she considers any future cost worth it.

"Today I most likely ended my career and that is okay because this is bigger than me," she wrote.

This is the kind of courage that will bring real change.