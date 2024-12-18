FBI Director Nominee Kash Patel Plans To Keep Playing Hockey If Confirmed

The pieces are coming together for the Trump Administration, and one of those pieces will be Kash Patel, the president-elect's choice for the next FBI director.

He's a solid choice with some high-level intelligence experience, but perhaps, most importantly, Patel is a big-time Hockey Guy.

According to The Washington Examiner, Patel has been making the rounds on Capitol Hill ahead of his confirmation hearings.

However, he made one thing abundantly clear: he's not hanging up his skates; no way, no how.

"I’ve been playing hockey ever since I was a kid, and I’m not going to stop playing if confirmed to be the next FBI Director," he said in a statement, per The Washington Examiner. "I love this sport and decided to give back and had a rewarding experience as a youth hockey coach when I last lived and worked in the D.C. area."

Patel isn't playing your standard beer league puck like most of us (*raises hand*) have played, where you lob home run passes from your own zone and hope for the best.

Nope. Patel is playing with former college players and even some ex-NHLers from time to time at the Washington Capitals practice facility. Former Capitals D-man (and Hershey Bear, shout out Chocolate Town, USA) Karl Alzner has played in the league.

Patel's team, "The Dons," has also won four MedStar Capitals IcePlex Adult Hockey League titles.

I don't know what senators will ask when Patel sits before them on Capitol Hill, but all I'll say is that this quote from a teammate sums up why we need more Hockey Guys and Lady Hockey Guys in government.

"He’s a team guy. He’ll block a shot, he’ll take a hit," Patel's teammate Tommy Szabo said. "He’ll get in the dirty areas and grind and work really hard. Doesn’t expect a thank you or anything. He just goes out and basically does his job, and he fits in well."

Now that's the kind of work ethic you want on your team.

Now, if confirmed, I'm sure Patel's teammates wouldn't think any differently of him. He'd be the same teammate he was before he was in control of the FBI.

However, can you imagine what it would be like to play alongside the FBI director? I'd have a hard time not bringing up any and all legal issues I was facing no matter how minor.

"Hey, good hustle out there. Sorry about that breakout pass, I put a little too much mustard on it, my bad… anyway, I got this bogus speeding ticket I don't know if you'd have any ideas for how I could make that, oh, I don't know, disappear? Also, I'm trying to put a new shed in my backyard, and they're giving me a hell of a time down at the permit office, so if you could look into that, I'd appreciate it… Anyway, c'mon, boys; let's get pucks in deep!"