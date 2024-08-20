One Of '90s Kids' Favorite Video Game Series Is Coming Back

If you were born in the 1990s like I was, you will remember all the Backyard Sports games, specifically Backyard Baseball, which was the best of them all. It introduced a rag-tag group of young, cartoon ballplayers all with their own talents.

You'd then pick a team — y'know, like you would in real life if you had friends — and play a good old-fashioned game of baseball (and later basketball, football, or hockey).

I think we all remember getting pissed after your friend picked dominant multi-sport athlete Pablo Sanchez for our team, and now, another generation will get to experience that kind of rage.

The franchise will be coming back with new video games as well as TV shows and movies.

"’ Backyard Sports’ is more than just a game; it’s a cherished part of childhood for millions of people," Backyard Sports creator and Playground Productions founder and CEO Lindsay Barnett said in a statement, per Variety. "I look at media as the largest classroom in the world. As such, our goal is to produce meaningful content that not only entertains but also educates and inspires. The return of ‘Backyard Sports’ is the perfect embodiment of that goal."

It's a big time to revive nostalgia-inducing video games. I mean, we just got a revival of the College Football series from EA Sports.

So will I be ordering a copy of the next Backyard Sports game? Of course not; I'm an adult with a job.

My video game bandwidth is limited. I still have trouble finding time to lead the USC Trojans (after a stellar stint at Bowling Green) in my College Football 25 dynasty mode.

The Backyard Sports gang is not for 29-year-old, very handsome dudes like myself, It's for the kids.

It's cool that a new generation of youngsters will experience the raw speed of that loveable hick Pete Wheeler.