Father Of Red Sox Pitcher Hunter Dobbins Apparently Made Up Being Drafted By Yankees

The father of Boston Red Sox rookie pitcher Hunter Dobbins has apparently been lying to his son.

The Red Sox pitcher made waves earlier this month when he said his father, Lance, had twice been drafted by the New York Yankees before being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks. At least that's what he'd heard growing up. There was even mention of a friendly relationship with former pinstripe pitcher Andy Pettitte.

Problem is, there's no record of it. Oh, boy.

BLAME DAD!

"The whole backstory, it was stuff that I had heard growing up and seen pictures of, from my dad," the 25-year-old told reporters on Wednesday after some of the media began publicly saying they couldn't find any records of Lance Dobbins playing or being drafted to the Majors. "At the end of the day, it’s just from my dad and what I kind of grew my love for the game. At the end of the day, I don’t go fact-check my dad or anything like that."

Dobbins comments came after a New York Post reporter asked Pettite about the story and wrote that "neither he nor anyone he asked in his family remembers a Lance Dobbins."

HUNTER IS NOW TRYING TO DIFFUSE THE SITUATION

The bizarre story revolves around an interview last week when the Red Sox were in New York to take on the Yankees. Prior to Dobbins starting last Sunday's game against the Yankees, he spoke with the Boston Herald about the historic rivalry between the two franchises. "If the Yankees were the last team to give me a contract, I’d retire," the 25-year-old rookie pitcher said in what is probably one of the best quotes that continues to breed a storyline of the hatred the two teams have towards each other.

After Dobbins' comments went viral, however, the media began looking into Hunter's father to get more of his backstory. In an exclusive piece by the New York Post's Joel Sherman revealed that there was zero information whatsoever about Lance Dobbins not only not being drafted by the Yankees, but even being a part of any professional level of baseball! Sherman also even went and spoke with Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman as well as former Diamondbacks manager Buck Showalter, both of whom had no idea who Lance Dobbins even was!

MLB confirmed to Sherman that Dobbins was not listed on any MLB rosters. (Turns out Dobbins did play two years for an Independent League, but nothing with MLB, the Yankees or Diamondbacks whatsoever).

Poor Hunter. This may be worse than finding out Santa Claus isn't real.

Imagine the number of people Hunter told throughout his life, or bragged to in little league that his dad was a former MLB player?! Only to publicly get called out as being played by his own father his entire life?

Talk about daddy issues!

I'm sure Yankees fans will treat Hunter with absolute kindness the next time the Sox come to the Bronx and won't bring this up whatsoever.

