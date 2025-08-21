Father Of Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Arrested Over Parking Lot Stabbing

A violent altercation in a Las Vegas parking lot has led to the arrest of Quenton "Marselles" Brown, a former professional boxer and the estranged father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

The 57-year-old was booked into Clark County Detention Center Thursday morning, according to the New York Post, and was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a youth football coach multiple times in a dispute reportedly triggered by a car door ding.

The attack took place at All American Park, where witnesses described a chaotic and bloody scene.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the victim sustained stab wounds to the back and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Photos obtained by TMZ showed blood splatter from the parking lot attack.

Brown fled the scene but was apprehended shortly after and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He now faces felony charges, including attempted murder.

Marselles Brown was a notable figure in boxing circles, competing professionally from the late 1980s to the mid-2010s.

Under the nickname "More Than a Conqueror," he compiled a 33–18–1 record and held titles such as the 2015 World Boxing Union N.A.M. Heavyweight belt. Brown also served on Hawaii’s boxing commission before this shocking turn of events landed him behind bars.

Jaylen Brown, the 28-year-old Celtics star and recent NBA champion, has no close connection to his father.

Multiple outlets reported that the two have a distant or non-existent relationship, and Jaylen was unaware of the incident at the time of the arrest. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP has not commented publicly and is unlikely to address the situation, as it remains entirely separate from his personal and professional life.

