Fans Are Split On The Ottawa Senators' New Third Jersey

The team's third jersey has been in the works for quite some time.

The Ottawa Senators are coming off of a fairly successful season in which they finally returned to the postseason for the first time since the 2016-17 season, when they came within a single goal of a Stanley Cup Final appearance.

So, it's clear that the Sens are on the come-up, and a big part of their plans for the future will hinge on how they navigate the upcoming NHL Draft, as well as free agency.

But before all of that stuff starts, the team decided to give their fans a surprise and officially unveil a long-awaited third jersey.

However, the response seems to be a bit mixed.

The team unveiled the jersey at an event for season ticket holders, clunkily titled the "Season Seat Member Spring Summit."

This confirmed that a sweater seen in a photo from an apparent TV test that leaked online was legit, and it will be interesting to see what these look like on the ice. There were some reports that gold will have that metallic sparkle to it, like we see on the Vegas Golden Knights' sweaters.

Personally, I think they look pretty good, although I was hoping for a return of the "barber pole" jerseys that are a pretty big part of the Senators' history going back to the first incarnation of the team in the early 20th century.

However, the response online to the actual third jersey has been mixed at best.

It seems to me that jersey unveilings like this always divide the room. It's far to get a sense for what it will really look like until we see them on the ice with the gloves, helmets, socks, and pants.

I'll wait until then to make my final judgment on the Sens' latest duds.