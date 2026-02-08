Fans Frustrated By 'Black National Anthem' Performance At Super Bowl

Why does the NFL keep making this a part of their Super Bowl pregame festivities?

"Lift Every Voice And Sing," unofficially referred to as "the Black national anthem," left more than a few watching the Super Bowl rather disappointed.

Before the matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots , Grammy-winning singer Coco Jones performed the song before the "Star Spangled Banner" and Green Day’s appearance. Even though the reasoning for singing the song is a load of woke nonsense, it was performed beautifully.

However, that did not stop fans from (justifiably) criticizing the NFL ’s decision to perform the song, which deliberately divides Americans with two separate anthems.

This will likely be far from the only controversial music performance of the evening. Bad Bunny will be performing at the halftime show, a decision that has already caused quite the stir among fans.

Maybe the game itself will be less controversial. But if the refs have to make a call in a big moment, everyone will forget about the Black National Anthem.