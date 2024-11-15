Fans Are Frothing Over Buying Utah HC Jerseys

Utah Hockey Club is 16 games into their maiden NHL season and it's gone okay with the team posting a so-so 7-6-3 record that has them very much in the wild card hunt.

But, what's wild, is that we're almost to Thanksgiving, and on Friday fans finally got the chance to grab their very own Rock Black, Salt White, and Mountain Blue sweaters.

And man, oh man, were fans psyched about it.

I mean, look at these lines captured by the What Chaos! podcast.

Every single one of the people there is a better fan than I am. If I rolled up to buy a jersey like that I would do a heel-turn about-face and go right back to my car. I would be able to wait a little bit longer to have my sweater mailed to my house in what will inevitably be the wrong size.

However, Utah is already proving that it doesn't have just any old fanbase. These folks are rabid. They were smashing Delta Center beer records and doing shoeys at the home opener.

It's been cool to see this franchise hit the ground running the way they have after years of uncertainty in Arizona (sorry, Coyotes fans; you deserved better).

What is also cool was a piece of information that came out about the team's jerseys on Friday. The team's current set has always been planned as a one-off while the team's permanent branding is completed.

However, the team's president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong hinted at one of the team's inaugural sweaters or something like it staying in the rotation.

I think that's a great idea considering the team's temporary set is pretty great. I just think that they could maybe use one more accent color (the correct answer is a splash of the same purple the Jazz use), and they'll be dynamite.