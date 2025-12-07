Fans Concerned Ending Of Raiders-Broncos Game Was Rigged To Cover The Spread

Many fans would like the ending of the Denver Broncos game against the Las Vegas Raiders should be investigated.

It wasn’t because there was some bizarre ruling on a crucial catch, or because some team fumbled a ball through the back of the end zone.

Denver won 24-17 in a game that wasn’t as close as the score suggests. Heading into the game, the Broncos were 7.5 point favorites to win.

Based on how it ended, it seemed like there were a lot of people involved in the game that were doing all they could to cover that spread.

The Broncos had the ball in a 4th-and-4 at the 28-yard line, yet elected not to kick a field goal and make it a 13-point game ( opting for a run play for no gain ). That’s not entirely suspicious, but based on what happened after, it looks like the first step in something more dubious.

The Raiders got the ball back with less than 30 seconds, and after spiking the ball with 16 ticks, Kenny Pickett found Tyler Lockett for a big gain that would have normally run out the clock to end the game.

But a delay of game penalty was called, allowing the Raiders to set up, and convert, a field goal as time expired — while covering the spread in the process.

Is this just conjecture? Of course, no one can actually prove anyone involved did anything wrong here (yet). Maybe it was a team just trying to play down to the wire.

But football fans can show a lot of intelligence, and many aren't convinced that a team that would try that hard to kick a field goal that had no bearing on the game’s outcome. All of these events happening in succession isn’t something you see that often.