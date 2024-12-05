Fans Aren’t Loving The Name And Logo For The WNBA’s New Toronto Franchise

The 2024 season was a big one for the WNBA which saw it getting more eyeballs and media attention than ever before, and that has led to expansion, including a new franchise in Toronto.

Now that the new team has revealed its name and logos and unfortunately, the prevailing sentiment among fans appears to be that both stink, but let's see for ourselves, shall we?

The team announced on Thursday that it will be known as the Toronto Tempo, because guess what, kids: alliteration sells… also, it's a nod to the "energy" of Canada.

"Tempo is pace. It’s speed. It’s a heartbeat. And it’s what you feel when you step into the streets of this city, and in the energy of the people who call Canada home," team president Teresa Resch said in a statement. "As Canada’s WNBA team, I know the Tempo will set our own pace, move at a championship cadence, and inspire people across this country."

Alright, that works for me, even if it is dripping with platitudes about how this team represents all of Canada, maaaaaaan.

The Tempo also unveiled its logo and colors as well.

The color scheme is pretty unique and personally, I don't hate the retro-styling of the logo… but other people sure did.

The poor temp couldn't catch a break. They even had someone giving them guff for not just renaming the @WNBA_Toronto X account and instead starting a brand new one with Tempo branding.

The lesson here is that if you don't want criticism from people on the internet, just don't do anything ever. The Toronto Tempo brand was getting torn to shreds before it was even six hours old.

But that'll pass, and I'm sure at least one of the people who commented about hating the logo will be walking around with a Tempo hat by the time next season rolls around.