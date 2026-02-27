Fan Waves "Abolish ICE" & Trans Flag On Ice During PWHL Game

Stop me if you've heard this before: A professional women's sports league did something woke, divisive, and insufferable.



Last night, in Prudential Center in New Jersey, the same building that American hero and gold-winning goal-scorer, Jack Hughes calls home, the New York Sirens resumed their season against the Montreal Victoire.



During what I'm going to assume is the first intermission of the Sirens' 4-1 loss, a fan riding on the zamboni, unfurled not only an "Abolish ICE" flag, but also a "Trans Ppl Belong in Sports" flag.

Now here's a fun fact: According to The Sports Business Journal, the New York Sirens have the lowest attendance in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), including a record low of 1,884 fans at the 16,514-seat Prudential Center on December 17, 2025. They have also held the 16 lowest-attended games in league history, and have averaged only 1,540 fans across their bottom-eight games.

The PWHL is already an unpopular product in the great American sports landscape, though it includes some of the best female hockey players of all-time, including Team USA Captain Hilary Knight (Seattle Fleet), Megan Keller (Boston Fleet), Alex Carpenter (Seattle Fleet), who brought home gold in a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory in the Olympics gold medal game against Canada. I'd be willing to bet my next X paycheck that this stunt won't help attendance.



PWHL fans, who seem to echo the lifestyle and political viewpoints of WNBA fans, have shown unwavering support of the LGBTQ+ agenda, as well as objectively divisive, left-wing positions, such as support for anti-ICE protesters, including Alex Pretti.



Now I could rant and rave about my support of the work ICE and Border Patrol are doing to get criminals off our streets, and out of our country, in order to fix the mess that former President Joe Biden and Border Czar/Vice President Kamala Harris left us. But I will just say: This type of blatantly left-wing political messaging has no business in sports.



In the wake of the controversy surrounding the phone call from President Trump to Team USA men's hockey following its 2-1 overtime win for gold against Team Canada, in which Trump joked about being "impeached" if he didn't invite the women's team to The White House for The State of the Union address as well, this is a public relations hit for professional women's hockey.



Hockey fans are divided, mostly, in my opinion, by the work of liberal media insinuating the men laughing at Trump's joke were "misogynistic", and a publication going as far as calling them "monkeys". This stunt at the Sirens' game doesn't help heal the divide, and unfortunately, doesn't provide the much-needed outlet away from politics that most fans crave, when attending sporting events.



If professional women's sports leagues wanted to grow their sports, increase attendance, market their best players, and make their product desirable to a wider demographic than left-wing, LGBTQ identifying individuals, and their allies, Team USA should have, at very least, sent a delegation to The White House to attend the State of The Union, alongside the men's team, so they could be properly honored for their incredible, historic accomplishment.