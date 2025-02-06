A Family Reportedly Has The Eagles' 1960 NFL Championship Trophy And Rubs It For Good Luck

A family near Philadelphia reportedly has quite the good luck charm for the Super Bowl, and it's a pretty cool piece of football history.

According to an article in The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Edelsteins spend their Sundays watching Eagles games with the Birds' 1960 NFL Championship trophy sitting on their couch with them, an incredible relic from the team's history that was passed through their family.

Nice. My family just has an unopened can of Billy Beer… which is still very awesome — don't get me wrong — but it's no NFL Championship trophy.

According to the piece by The Inquirer's Matt Breen, the de facto keeper of the trophy these days is 15-year-old Liam Edelstein and his father, Matt.

The trophy once belonged to James P. Clark, the man who owned the Eagles back in 1960 when they defeated the Green Bay Packers for the NFL title.

The trophy was passed around through Edelstein's extended family until, at some point, it wound up in a closet in Florida. That's where Liam found it while rummaging through his grandparents' closet (which, for any kids reading, is almost always a bad idea. You're probably not going to like what you find in there).

Eventually, Liam's uncle — to whom it belonged —told him about the trophy and said it was now his since he lives near Philadelphia and, like most teenagers in that part of the country, is a massive Eagles fan.

The trophy was made by Philadelphia jeweler Max Leven, who is the uncle of Liam Edelstein's uncle, and was a good friend of Clark's back in the day, which is how the trophy wound up in the family's orbit.

Liam got the trophy in 2017, which is pretty incredible timing given the Eagles went on to win their first Super Bowl in 2018. So, the trophy has become something of a good luck charm.

"It’s pretty crazy to rub it on fourth down or third down, watch them get a stop, and then be like that’s because we just rubbed the trophy," Liam said.

You can bet they'll be rubbing the bejeezus out of that thing on Sunday to help the Eagles come out on top in Super Bowl LIX.