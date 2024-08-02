Family Of Dwayne Haskins Sues His Widow, Accusing Her Of ‘Constant Harassment’

The family of late NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. has filed a lawsuit against his widow, Kalabrya Haskins — accusing her of misusing his name and refusing to share his ashes with them.

Haskins was tragically killed on April 9, 2022, at the age of 24 when he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a highway after his rental car ran out of gas.

The former QB's parents and sister claim that, since his death, they have been continually harassed by Kalabrya whenever they've attempted to use his name and image on social media, which led to their accounts being disabled.

According to sports law reporter Jason Morrin, the plaintiffs allege that Kalabrya challenged the establishment of the Haskins Family Foundation Inc. and successfully petitioned Instagram to shut down the social media accounts of Dwayne Haskins, Sr., Tamia Haskins and the Haskins Family Foundation Inc.

The lawsuit also claims that Kalabrya refuses to provide an accurate accounting of her late husband's assets and estate. They say she has liquidated most of it.

Haskins’ parents also alleged that during a memorial service in Maryland that Dwayne's widow attempted to take a personalized painting of their son that belonged to them. A security guard ordered her to put it back.

Kalabrya said, "‘I hope they are going to get a lawyer because they’re not going to get any money from us," according to an affidavit attached to the lawsuit.

On the night he was killed, Haskins had ketamine in his system and a blood alcohol content of at least .20%.

In August 2023, Kalabrya reached settlements with the truck driver, truck owner and truck broker in connection with the death of her husband.