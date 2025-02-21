Falcons Superfan 'Birdlady' In Trouble After Alleged Tailgate Con

Atlanta Falcons superfan "Birdlady" is probably having the worst day she has had since Super Bowl LI after she was indicted in connection with stealing nearly $15,000 with an allegedly bogus tailgate scam.

According to Daily Mail, 65-year-old Carolyn Freeman is a huge fan of the Dirty Birds. So big, in fact, that she has her own pseudonym: Birdlady.

She's been a presence around Falcons games for years and was honored as an NFL "Super Fan" back in 2016, and was even reported to have appeared on a billboard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium just this season.

And if that wasn't enough, here's a badly backlit photo of her posted on the Dekalb County, Georgia Recreation, Parks & Culture Association X account.

Anyway — this isn't a photography class — the thing is that Birdlady is accused of some pretty serious crimes and was arrested last November after reports emerged that she had allegedly defrauded groups of fans with phony tailgates and Super Bowl trips.

This reportedly happened twice, once to a group of Seahawks fans in 2017 and again in 2024, this time to some Chiefs fans.

Birdlady is accused of taking $14,155 from Chiefs fans, with the indictment saying that the "promising performance of services... to cater and provide a tailgate party event, which said accused did not intend to perform."

Well, this is another NFL superfan getting into some trouble.

Birdlady's alleged crimes aren't quite on the level of ChiefsAholic, AKA Xaviar Babudar, who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in a series of robberies.

Atlanta First News reports that Freeman is due in court in April.