Social Media Accuses Falcons Of Having Nazi Logo: PHOTO

People on social media are going off the rails because of the belief the Atlanta Falcons might be using a Nazi-style logo.

The Falcons tweeted Wednesday an updated profile picture on X using the team's old helmet logo from as far back as the 1960s.

A common sense person can look at the photo and move on without seeing anything suspicious or weird. Well, that's not how a lot of people reacted on social media.

Social media users accuse the Falcons of using Nazi-style logo.

Due to the fact we live in very stupid times, reactions flooded in with one conclusion:

The logo was straight out of Hitler's Nazi Germany and the Third Reich.

Check out some of the bonkers reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I can't believe I actually have to say this, but do people realize the famous Nazi symbol was of an eagle and not a falcon? It's not even the correct animal. Two seconds on Google could have told everyone that.

Instead, people assumed it looked similar to something you would have seen in 1930s Berlin. I'm honestly not even sure what that means.

So, if a dictatorship uses the symbol of an animal, then the rest of the world is banned from using that animal for the rest of time? Is that how it works?

The Nazis had literal tanks named after tigers. Should the Detroit Tigers change their name? This is an unfortunate reminder that the internet can often be a very dumb place.

No, it's not Nazi imagery. No, the Falcons aren't channeling Hitler. Give it a rest and go outside for some fresh air. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.