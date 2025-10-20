Michael Penix’s Off Night Against 49ers Fuels Calls For Benching

Will the Falcons consider a change at QB after uninspiring night from Penix? Dirty Birds don't seem to mind.

Is Michael Penix really the future, or will the Falcons have to turn back to veteran Kirk Cousins?

Sitting right behind him is veteran Kirk Cousins — and after seven weeks of football, Falcons fans are starting to wonder how much longer the team can keep Cousins on ice.

Cousins, Atlanta’s $180 million quarterback, has handled his backup role like a pro, calling it "the reality" of the twilight of his career. But patience among the Dirty Birds faithful is wearing thin.

Against the San Francisco 49ers, Penix looked overwhelmed from the jump — and by the end of the night, fans were ready to see the proven vet take back the huddle.

He couldn’t find a rhythm — missing throws, getting beat by pressure, and looking stuck in the pocket. Penix finished 21-of-38 for 241 yards and one touchdown — not the worst box score line, but it looked flat on national TV.

A year removed from being the seventh pick, Penix’s inconsistency — especially compared to young play-callers like Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and Jaxson Dart — has Falcons fans questioning the offense.

Even against a Fred Warner-less 49ers defense, Penix managed only 10 points as the Falcons dropped the Sunday Night matchup, 20-10.

Through a 3–3 start, the Falcons’ few bright spots on offense have come from star running back Bijan Robinson.

The rest of the offense leaves everyone asking how long before the Falcons make a change.

REACTIONS:

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela