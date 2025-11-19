Ranking F1’s Las Vegas Liveries: Who Stole The Show And Who Went Bust?

It's another nice crop of special liveries in Sin City

It's pretty crazy in Las Vegas, what with all the flooding that has hit Sin City in recent days, but they're about to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix this weekend.

And, in a sport known for its glitz and glamor, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is among the glitziest and glamor-y-est.

So, it should come as no surprise that a lot of teams like to do something special when they roll into Las Vegas, and this year is no exception. We've got a handful of teams that, for various reasons, will be hitting the high-speed street circuit with special liveries.

But who will roll out of the garage with the best-looking car under the lights of the Strip?

Well, you've come to the right place. Let's rank them!

4. Alpine

While they had a decent trip to São Paulo with Pierre Gasly snagging a point, no team is going to want this season to end more than Alpine.

They're currently sitting at 22 points, which puts them dead last in the constructors' standings, 40 points behind Sauber for P9.

I am confident in saying that they will not make up those points in three Grand Prix and a Sprint Race, so it'll be a very disappointing last-place finish for Team Endstone.

Still, they've got a special livery for this weekend.

Even though I hesitate to call it "special."

It's just different, but the same.

You'll see what I mean.

Yup, they're just adding a little bit more of that BWT pink.

It's not a bad look, but there's really nothing special about it. In fact, Alpine did something similar late last season, too.

So, while pretty slick looking, we've got to put it at the back of the pack… which might make them feel at home.

3. Sauber

This next one is a little bittersweet because it commemorates the final few races for Sauber before they morph into Audi.

Sauber is an iconic operation that has been in F1 for decades — sometimes under different names — but they will officially take a bow in Abu Dhabi. The German automaker purchased the team and will operate it as its works team, even throwing an Audi power unit in the back.

So, as the countdown to their F1 swan song continues, Sauber is going to be hitting the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in a neat special livery as their days in green wind down.

That checkered flag wrapped around the car is neat looking, and that bright green always pops really well under the lights of the Strip.

Despite being in P9, it has been a great season for Sauber, who went from scoring 0 points last season to 62 this season with three race weekends left.

Speaking of liveries, if you missed it last week, Audi unveiled their concept for their 2026 livery, and I thought it was pretty great.

2. Williams

Williams is another team that has seen major improvements this season, and is currently sitting somewhat safely in P5 in the standings.

One of the other things they've been great at this year? Special liveries.

The Gulf livery that the team ran at Interlagos was spectacular, but once again, you'll need to consult the spotters' guide to keep track of where the Williams cars are because they'll look completely different once again.

I think this is a great look with subtle pops of color here and there that pay homage to the team's title sponsor, Atlassian, and AI company Rovo.

However, is it a good idea to put together an all — or, at least, mostly — black car for a night race?

We'll see how well it shows up on track, but judging by those photos. It's another snazzy livery for Williams.

1. Racing Bulls

While a black car for a night race might be an odd call, Racing Bulls did the exact opposite.

Red Bull's sister team has proven to be one of the best when it comes to cooking up special liveries, and this holographic look is another fine example.

Remember what I said about cars looking good under the lights? Well, how about that one?

Racing Bulls understood the assignment, and they'll want to finish this season strong. They've performed fairly well all season, but they'll need to defend a somewhat slim 10-point lead over Aston Martin for P6 in the standings.