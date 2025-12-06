The Grid Is Set For The F1 Finale, Here's What Each Contender Needs To Clinch A Title

We've gotten through twenty-three Grand Prix and six Sprint Races of the Formula 1 season, and yet here we are, hours away from the start of the season finale Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and we still have three drivers who could become the World Drivers' Champion.

It has been McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris swapping the lead for most of this season, but a monumental second half from Red Bull's four-time reigning champ Max Verstappen has him in a pretty solid position to steal what would be the most shocking championship of his career…

…if you don't include that first one in 2021. If you know, you know.

All three drivers are starting upfront with Verstappen on pole, Norris in P2, and Piastri in P3, so it's shaping up to be a battle for the ages.

Each driver has his own clinching scenario to claim the title, so let's run through them.

Lando Norris

Norris had the chance to clinch at the previous race in Qatar, but McLaren monumentally flubbed its strategy, practically gift-wrapping Verstappen a win.

That said, Norris is the current championship leader and has the simplest path to winning his first-ever F1 title. All he has to do is finish on the podium, and no matter where Verstappen and Piastri wind up, he's the champ.

He got a good start by qualifying P2 in what was a bit of a scruffy qualifying session for him at times, and he'll desperately want to make sure that he at least stays in those podium positions.

One slight disadvantage Norris has is that he's starting on the "dirty" side of the grid, which could hurt him off the line when the lights go out.

Max Verstappen

The Dutchman came into this weekend 12 points behind Norris, and the easiest way for him to clinch a fifth title is by winning the race and having Norris finish fourth or lower. Any Verstappen win would rule Piastri out of championship contention.

Again, Verstappen put himself in a good position to get the job done by qualifying on pole. He also has an advantage in that he has not only won championships before, but he has also experienced the pressure of a title-deciding race before, back in 2021.

I don't think that this can be discounted, because we've seen the McLarens make plenty of mistakes this season.

Norris crashed attempting to overtake Piastri in Canada. Piastri had a nightmare weekend in Baku. Norris' engine blew up in Zandvoort. Both drivers crashed into each other in the Sprint Race at Circuit of the Americas. Norris squeezed Piastri into the wall on the opening lap in Singapore. Norris' ill-advised move into the first corner in Vegas, which caused him to run deep and handed Verstappen the win.

Those things add up, and notice how many are involved in the McLarens racing each other. Could something like that happen again?

Lastly, Verstappen and Red Bull have a bit of a strategy edge in that they only have one car fighting for the title instead of two. Imagine if Piastri jumps Norris at the start and winds up getting a preferable strategy that causes Norris to tumble out of the podium places and hands the win to Verstappen.

It could happen.

Oscar Piastri

Piastri looked like the odds-on favorite for the first half of the season, but fell apart after the summer break. Still, he comes in with a shot at the title and is 16 points behind Norris.

The simplest way for Piastri to win his first title is by winning the race and having Norris finish in P6 or lower.

Piastri needs the most to go his way if he wants to win the title, but he may have caught a bit of a bounce in qualifying. He'll start P3, which is, of course, behind Norris, but it puts him on the clean side of the grid.

Starts have been a weakness for Norris all season, so if Piastri can get off the line better thanks to better grip on the clean side of the grid and having slightly warmer tires (because he won't have to sit on the grid as long at the end of the formation lap,) that will be key to his championship hopes.

Still, he'll have to catch and pass Verstappen, but that will never happen if he gets stuck behind his teammate.

…

Whatever happens, it's going to be a heck of a way to cap off a phenomenal Formula 1 season.