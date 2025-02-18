F1 Teams Unveil Their 2025 Liveries, Here Are The Winners And Losers

Guys, we're just that much closer to the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season, and now we know what the cars will look like — at least as far as the livery is concerned — when they hit the track for testing next week, and then for the first Grand Prix next month in Australia.

Formula 1 kicked off its 75th season with a major kick-off event inside London's 02 Arena with every team unveiling their new livery.

Most seasons, teams organize their own reveals which range from massive events to simple social media posts but this year, everyone brought something to the 02.

We'll go through all 10 teams and decide if each team is a winner or loser based solely on their brand-spanking new livery.

I don't care about what they'll do on track (yet, we'll do my annual and highly-anticipated preseason predictions in a couple of weeks).

The reveals came in reverse championship order from last season which means that first of was…

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber: Winner

Sauber was bad last year — through no fault of last year's drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu — and so it might be a good thing that this will be the last season that they compete under the Sauber banner before completing their transformation into Audi for next season.

So, this is the end of an era; the final Sauber livery.

The electric green scheme from last year was a crowd-pleaser, and this year's version is a big upgrade if you can believe that, with more green and a cool gradient from green to grey to black on the roll hoop and engine cover.

I dig it. Hopefully, new drivers Nico Hulkenberg and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto will be given a more competitive car.

Williams: Loser

Williams — or Atlassian Williams as they're now known thanks to their new title sponsor — is looking for a bounce-back year, and they'll hope to do that with a 50% new lineup pairing Alex Albon and newcomer Carlos Sainz, for what I think is maybe the most underrated lineup on the grid.

But what about the livery?

This year's car has that traditional Williams blue and a nice white pinstripe around the front of the nose.

I can't explain it, but I love the Duracel roll hoop. I think it looks great, but the reason I'd call WIlliams a loser is that there's nothing particularly show-stopping about this livery, plus, they're sponsored by Gulf.

Who doesn't love a classic blue and orange Gulf livery?! Not bad, WIlliams, but give the people what they want.

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls: Winner

We move on to Visa Cash App RB is now Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and I think they had one of the more polarizing liveries last season.

On one hand, most people liked the nods to the team's Toro Rosso days, but the big green Cash App logo (which is, of course, part of the livery) didn't sit well with everyone.

So this year's? Well, let's see…

It's a beaut, Clark.

In an age when most teams go with dark liveries because they don't want to paint on their cars because of the increase in weight, it's refreshing to see a crisp white livery.

I feel like this looks more refined than last year's, which kind of looked slapped together (and I believe it kind of was.

This is a great look, and it'll be easy to spot drivers Yuki Tsunoda and rookie Isack Hadjar on track which is a nice bonus.

Haas: Winner

Haas, the only American team on the grid until Cadillac graces us with their presence in 2026, is entering their 10th season as well as a new era with a completely new driver lineup comprised of one rookie in Ollie Bearman and one veteran, Esteban Ocon.

Bearman has been impressive in his stand-in appearances, but the dynamic between him and Ocon could be interesting. Let's just say the Frenchman — who by all accounts is a very pleasant guy off-track — doesn't always play nice with teammates on track.

Haas is on the come-up these days, but that's for another day, we're here to talk about their livery.

The first thing I noticed is that they swapped the colors on the sidepods so there's a lot more white on the VF-25, something I'm all about after last year was all about exposed carbon fiber.

Haas doesn't shake things up all that much, but I think this is still a big enough upgrade to be considered a "win."

Alpine: Loser

Alpine went on one hell of a roller coaster last season from an abysmal start to the year and then wrapped things up with a late-season double-podium in Brazil, but they'll want some consistency,

Pierre Gasly is back, and this year he'll be joined by Alpine Academy driver Jack Doohan.

That should be a pretty solid lineup that will have to drive with what is known to be the weakest power unit on the grid.

But will they be doing it in style?!

I have a sudden urge for cotton candy…

The blue and pink livery is usually cool, but the lack of a stroke on the BWT logo on the sidepods doesn't make it pop.

Not gonna lie to you fine folks, I'm not a fan of this one and I think it feels a little on the unfinished side.

Aston Martin: Winner

Aston Martin is bringing the same driver lineup from the last two seasons back to the table, with the biggest change being behind the scenes with design wiz Adrian Newey with the team.

His contributions won't be too noticeable until next season — which is also when the team will begin using Honda power units — but Aston Martin has solidified themselves as a strong midfield team.

On the livery front, I'm a sucker for British Racing Green. It's hard to go wrong with that, but let's see if Aston Martin stuck the landing this season.

The trend this year seems to be "refinement." Nothing crazy from Aston Martin, but it's a sleeker look, and the splash of white on the roll hoop — which is the result of bringing a new sponsor, Maaden, onboard — looks great.

It does look like they zinged when others zagged and went with a bit more black on the sidepods (read: exposed carbon fiber for weight relief), but it's solid.

Aston Martin also had my favorite reveal of the night with a cool James Bond intro for the drivers and a really neat animated piece showcasing the company's history.

Mercedes: Loser

With Mercedes' reveal, we get into the front-runners; teams that won races last season.

Of course, the biggest change is that Lewis Hamilton is gone, so alongside George Russell is racing prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

It's an exciting new era for a team that should still be fairly competitive this season.

With so much change within the team, I think Mercedes fumbled the bag a little bit when it came to the livery.

The gradient on the engine cover is a neat touch, but considering Hamilton has moved on, it'd be cool to start a new era with a completely fresh livery. It's not horrible, but I think this would have been the time to go back to silver or do something else a little more interesting.

Maybe they're saving that for 2026…

Red Bull: Loser

Despite winning another Drivers' Championship, 2024 was a tough season for Red Bull.

Verstappen is back of course, but this year, he'll be paired with former RB driver Liam Lawson.

We'll see how it pans out, but I think this is going to be a good combo for the team (even if they may be going in this direction a year or two later than they should have).

Red Bull doesn't like to do much with their liveries, even though Verstappen has talked about wanting to see some kind of update or maybe even something that tips its cap to the Sebastian Vettel days.

I guess if it ain't broke don't fix it, but maybe a little refresh would be nice.

Ferrari: Winner

Ferrari nearly won a Constructors' Title last season, but the biggest story for them coming into 2025 is that Lewis Hamilton is now wearing Ferrari red alongside Charles Leclerc.

I mean, expect to see them on the top step of the podium a few times this season.

Now, for Ferrari, liveries aren't as simple as you'd think. Their red is iconic, but that's what can make the liveries tricky.

Last year's was one of my all-time favorite Ferrari liveries, and it'll be tough to top, so what are they giving us this year?

I don't like it as much as last year's but the big white section on the engine cover reminds me of the early 2000s, and I honestly like the pop of blue that the HP log brings.

This a win, folks (and probably not the only one they'll have this season).

McLaren:

Last, but certainly not least, we have the reigning Constructors Champions, McLaren.

I think most folks would probably have them pegged as the preseason team to beat after a stellar 2024, and one of the best driver lineups on the grid in Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

McLaren has had a few iconic looks, but these days they're synonymous with Papaya orange.

So, I think it's safe to say we'll get a little — or perhaps a lot — of that on their latest challenger, the MCL39.

Team boss Andrea Stella talked about wanting livery continuity to honor last year's championship car.

It's not a bad look, but with so many incredible liveries from the Senna era, the Hakkinen era, the Hamilton era, and beyond, it's a little bit of a letdown.

So, I'm saying McLaren was a loser, just because I thought they'd go for something a bit more different.

…

So, there you have it. All in all, I think this is going to be a pretty good-looking grid.

I know I can't wait for testing in Bahrain and then lights out in Melbourne in about a month.