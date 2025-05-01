F1 Teams Have Some Special Liveries, Firesuits For The Miami GP

Formula 1 is hitting the States for the first time this season with the Miami Grand Prix, and just like the other two US races — the United States Grand Prix and the Las Vegas Grand Prix — it's a hot-spot on the calendar for teams to unveil some special liveries, and this year's race is no exception.

As of Thursday, we've got a few teams that have told their traditional looks to hit the beach and relax in favor of some Miami-inspired flavor… or just something different because, hey, why not?

So, let's take a look at what some teams will look like this weekend so you can tell who's who when they hit the track for the first time on Friday afternoon for the weekend's only practice session.

Sauber

Sauber has one of the most eye-popping liveries on the grid every weekend thanks to that bright electric green color it uses, and while that's staying in Miami, the team is going with a more unique look.

The team is using a paint-splatter look on Nico Hulkenberg and Gabtiel Bortoleto's cars that's certainly interesting to look at and pretty neat.

If you're familiar with F1, you'll know exactly what I mean when I say that this livery looks like they threw flow-vis paint on a black car for testing.

Flow-vis paint is a tool teams use to see how the air is flowing over a car. It's a paint that is comprised of a liquid and powder that is slathered on part of a car and allows aerodynamicists to see what is happening to the air around the car as it moves.

In short, it makes the airflow visible, so that's where the name "flow-vis" comes from.

Still, a cool look for something new, but I have no clue what this has to do with Miami.

Racing Bulls

Now, a team that got the memo about Miami is Racing Bulls.

That team unveiled a new livery for Miami that uses pink, one of the colors most associated with the city and the race itself.

Now that's a Miami Grand Prix livery!

Fortunately, thanks to the white and red in there, I think it should be easy to tell Racing Bulls drivers Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar apart from Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Mick Doohan, seeing as the French team usually runs a pink-heavy livery but with more blue.

It's a cool look and a good special livery. The best part?

The wheel covers are meant to look like the tops of Red Bull cans.

Mercedes

Mercedes isn't averse to a special livery, but so far they haven't unveiled anything special on their car, however, George Russell and Kimi ANtonelli will get some special firesuits for the weekend that look really, really good.

Not going to lie: I'll be disappointed if the Silver Arrows don't use a livery with a matching design because those firesuits are very cool.

Now, while the F1 team hasn't shown off a special livery, the team has revealed that their F1 Academy driver Dorianne Pin will, and it looks fantastic.

C'mon, Mercedes. Do the right thing here and slap a nice livery on that car of yours.

Ferrari

It's always weird when Ferrari strips away that iconic red of theirs, but fortunately, this weekend they're leaving most of it and just adding a lot of white and blue.

Why? Because they're celebrating one year with their primary sponsor, HP.

It's not the worst thing I've ever seen… but I'm not sure how to finish that sentence.

Look, Ferrari's primary livery is so great that anything else is a lateral move at best. I get that sometimes you've got to tip your cap to where the money comes from, but this livery was a bit of a letdown.

Now the firesuits for the weekend? They look nice.

Slick.

Is it weird seeing Ferrari in white and blue? Sure, but they actually used white and blue instead of red for two races in the 1960s.