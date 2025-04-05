F1 Rookie Battled Issue During Qualifying That Will Make Every Man Squirm

Every fella watching Formula 1 qualifying ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix was probably squirming in their seat a little (I know I was) watching Racing Bulls rookie driver Isack Hadjar battle through what he was battling through on Saturday.

Hadjar is getting his F1 career started with the Red Bull sister team and so far it has been a bit of a mixed bag for him. He infamously spun and crashed out of the race on the formation lap in Australia, but ran fairly well in China.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

He was certainly hoping to have that upward trend continue in Japan, but during Free Practice 3, he had some sort of problem and dove into the pits.

Hadjar didn't disclose over the radar what the problem was, which is often a sign that it could have to do with his seat belts. For instance, if a driver isn't fastened in properly and a team sends them out on track, that's a big problem, and they could face a stiff penalty.

So, if a driver realizes a problem like this, they won't say anything.

It appeared that whatever the issue was had been worked out, but when he hit the Suzuka Circuit for qualifying, Hadjar reported the same issue.

So, the team brought Hadjar back in to see if it could help him out and the cockpit camera caught Hadjar in a situation every fella can relate to.

Remarkably, Hadjar went back out on track and set a lap fast enough to get into Q2.

From there, he was able to hop out of the car and get re-situated, and then he said the problem was solved.

"I had issues with the seatbelts so I had to jump out, jump back in and it was fine," Hadjar said, per Formula1.com. "It compromised my first run in Q1, then it was driveable thankfully on that final lap in Q1 to get through to Q2. I was in pain a bit and then for the rest I could reset and just focus on driving fast, and it worked."

He's not kidding!

Hadjar got into Q3 and stuck his car on the fourth row of the grid where he will start in P7.

Impressive stuff — especially given the circumstances — and I think that Racing Bull is proving that it has some serious pace, especially on Saturdays.