F1 Parent Company CEO Says They're 'Happy And Comfortable' As TV Talks Continue

The current TV deal with ESPN runs out at the end of the season

It's pretty wild to think that with just eight race weekends left in the 2025 Formula 1 season, the series is still without a United States TV deal for the 2026 season.

That's a big deal since 2026 will be an important season for F1, especially in the US. There are new technical regulations, new engines, and even a new team, as another American-owned and based team, the Cadillac F1 Team, will debut on the grid.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

The current deal with ESPN ends at the end of this season, and it doesn't seem as though the Disney-owned broadcaster is willing to go above its $90 million bid to keep the US television rights.

However, Derek Chang — the CEO of Formula 1's parent company, Liberty Media — isn't too concerned about this. He revealed during an appearance at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference that the current talks are pretty far along.

"I think it’s been pretty well-documented in terms of the negotiations, we are pretty far along, and we’re pretty happy and comfortable with sort of where we’re going to end up," Chang said, per Deadline. "Hopefully we’ll have something to talk about relatively soon."

Chang didn't get into who these talks were with, but it's widely believed that it's Apple. The tech giant reportedly bid between $120 million and $150 million per year.

It also makes sense that Apple would be interested in becoming the US broadcast partner, given the success of the movie F1.

Apple Studios produced the Brad Pitt-led blockbuster, which has been one of the most successful films they've ever been a part of.

So, with that kind of firsthand experience with the profitability of Formula 1, why wouldn't they want another taste of that?

I can't think of a reason, and the company has already dipped a toe into live sports with MLB and MLS broadcasts.

As Chang alluded to, we should hopefully learn where you can find F1 on TV next season soon enough.