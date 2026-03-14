F1 Officially Axes Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Due To War In Iran

The races will not be replaced in April, but the series left the door open for later in the season

There was a report on Friday that, because of the ongoing war in the Middle East, Formula 1 was going to have to cancel the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, both scheduled for next month.

Now, just hours before the lights go out for this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, it is official.

Both races have been canceled, along with all F2, F3, and Formula 1 Academy races.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicalli said that the decision to table the two rounds — the fourth and fifth of the season, respectively — was made in conjunction with the FIA and each event's promoters.

"While this was a difficult decision to take, it is unfortunately the right one at this stage considering the current situation in the Middle East," Domenicalli said, per Formula 1. "I want to take this opportunity to thank the FIA as well as our incredible promoters for their support and total understanding, as they were looking forward to hosting us with their usual energy and passion. We cannot wait to be back with them as soon as the circumstances allow us to do so."

The F1 boss wished those in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia well, and expressed hope that the series would be back in those countries soon.

Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater's original report was that there would be no replacements for these two races, bringing the season total down to 22 races.

However, the F1 announcement of these cancellations said that while they were considered, there will be no replacement races in April, but left the door open for later on in the year.

This now leaves F1 with a month-long "spring break" running from the end of the Japanese Grand Prix at the end of this month, until the start of the Miami Grand Prix in May.