F1 Drivers Gave Their Thoughts About New Monaco Two-Stop Rule Meant To Make The Race Not Cripplingly Boring

The first course on the greatest Sunday of the motorsports calendar is the Monaco Grand Prix, and while it is one of the most visually stunning races on the planet, it has a reputation for being the racing equivalent of Ambien.

That's due to giant, modern F1 cars that create a lot of turbulent air coupled with the tight, twisty nature of the sport's most famous street circuit.

For this reason, F1 and the FIA have tweaked the sporting regulations for this only and mandating two pit stops for each driver. The thought is that this will force different strategic decisions and could shake up the running order in a race that is sometimes decided on Saturday in qualifying.

Ahead of the race weekend's first on-track sessions, drivers gave their takes on this new rule, and most seem to dig it.

"I guess it can go both ways, where it can be quite straightforward or it can go completely crazy because of Safety Cars coming into play or not, making the right calls," Red Bull's Max Verstappen said, per Formula1.com. "I think it will spice it up probably a bit more. Normally, when you have that one-stop, once you have a good pit stop and everything is fine then you drive to the end, and you just have to stay focused and not hit the barrier.

"Maybe with the two-stop it can create something different, people gambling, guessing when the right time is to box, and hopefully it will spice it up a bit more."

That's precisely the idea behind introducing it; forcing teams into having to take gambles and also increasing the possibility of something going wrong in the pits.

The most experienced driver in the field, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, agreed with Verstappen's take that this will be a good way to shake up the race, especially if qualifying doesn't go so well.

"In a way I think it’s good, because it will give some hope on Saturday night," Alonso said. "Normally at Monaco after Saturday more or less the positions are locked, but I think thanks to these two-stops, I think it’s going to be some hope and possibilities for Sunday.

"I think it’s a good thing, obviously it’s a test, but we’ll see on Sunday night – I’m looking forward [to it]."

We'll see if the new rules help when the lights go out on Sunday.