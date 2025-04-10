F1 Driver Carlos Sainz Has Hilarious Reaction To Getting Fined For Going To The Bathroom

Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz was issued one of the strangest fines in recent memory at the Japanese Grand Prix after he missed the start of the host country's national anthem due to intestinal issues.

Now, a week later, he has the funniest response he could possibly give.

And, ironically, it could land him in more trouble.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

This year, Sainz is at Williams after spending the last few seasons at Ferrari. He's still coming to grips with the car, something you see pretty much any driver who joins a new team. There seems to be some serious potential in the team's car, the FW47, but it'll take Sainz a bit more time before he can extract every bit of performance out of it.

So, the last thing he needed ahead of the race at Suzuka — a track he's on record saying is his favorite — was a distraction in the form of a percolating stomach, an issue that caused him to be late to the grid for the start of the anthem, which according to The Race, was penciled in to start at exactly 1:44 pm local time, exactly 16 minutes before the start of the formation lap.

But Sainz was dealing with some issues in the bathroom and arrived on the grid a little bit late. There's a zero-tolerance policy toward this, apparently, which, to a degree, I get. Formula 1 rolls into a country once a year (unless you're Italy or the US), so the last thing they want to do is disrespect local fans and race organizers.

But, c'mon, guys, Sainz had some issues he was dealing with.

That didn't stop the FIA from slapping the Williams driver with a €20,000 ($22,409.40) fine, half of which will be suspended for 12 months, assuming he doesn't break the same rule.

Sainz was asked about the incident on Thursday, ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, and had a perfect response.

Oddly enough, that response — as funny as it is — now puts Sainz in danger of another fine for running afoul of the FIA's crackdown on drivers swearing.