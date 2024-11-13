F1 Announces Major Change To How Teams Will Unveil Their Car Liveries In 2025

Once the F1 season wraps up early next month after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a lot of fans will start twiddling their thumbs until car reveal season arrives to signal the impending start of the next Formula 1 season.

However, for the 2025 season — which also happens to be Formula 1's 75th anniversary — car reveals are going to be done very differently.

Most years teams set up their car and livery reveals, and they're typically streamed online and may be live or pre-recorded. Next year's reveals for all 10 teams will happen at one event held at London's 02 Arena.

The event will take place on February 2 and if you're so inclined, you can buy yourself tickets.

All 10 teams will be on hand with all 20 drivers in attendance as well as their respective team principals to kick off the season and reveal the 10 primary liveries that will hit the track next season.

F1 made it very clear that teams will be launching their liveries. Not necessarily the cars that will be on track.

That's not a surprise, especially since teams are usually pretty careful about showing their cars before they hit the track for a shakedown or preseason testing in Bahrain. The reason is, that they don't want to tip their hand to any design or technical breakthroughs they may have.

Of course, with the event open to the public and taking place in a giant arena with all other teams in attendance, it'd be hard to hide that stuff. So, even if teams were supposed to show off the car and not just the livery, the cars they'd show wouldn't look like the ones that would hit the track in Bahrain for testing.

2025 is a big year in F1 in that it's the final season before a pretty substantial overhaul to the regulations for 2026. This will also see several auto companies joining the grid in various capacities, including Audi which will take over Sauber, and Ford which will join Red Bull to help develop the team's power units.