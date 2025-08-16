F-16 Goes Full Maverick, Startles Cubs Fans, Players With Low Pass Flyover

Picture this: you're out with your buddies for a little late-summer afternoon Cubs game.

You got a little bit of a buzz from day drinking, and you're enjoying an absolutely gorgeous day at Wrigley Field.

Then, all of a sudden, the heavens roar, and you feel like your ear drums are being ripped from your skull.

This is exactly what happened to the thousands of unsuspecting denizens of Wrigley Field yesterday, as an F-16 went all Maverick from Top Gun and decided to buzz the tower.

Except, the "tower" in question was the scoreboard and press boxes of a Major League Baseball stadium.

First, here's how it sounded on the broadcast.

Listen to that engine pur!

You know it was loud when a bunch of grown baseball players had a look of sheer terror on their faces.

Pete Crow-Armstrong needed to console one of his teammates.

Even the broadcast booth, who were even closer to the action, sounded a little rattled.

What's even more impressive is the view from the stands.

Someone along the third base line was able to capture some awe-inspiring footage of our rogue pilot trying to break the sound barrier.

He looks like if he was any lower he would've clipped the flag pole and sent it flying into the Wrigleyville skies.

I'm not sure what possessed this pilot to make such a low, high-speed pass, but I am thankful for it because it was pretty awesome to see.

The comments were abuzz with plenty of ata boys for our F-16 pilot in question, so it's nice to see I'm not the only one who appreciates a good tower buzzing.

Someone else was able to capture some more cool footage of the F-16 making a similarly high-speed pass over that slab of concrete Chicago tries to pass off as a beach.

Take a look!

Very impressive stuff!

Goose would be proud; God rest his soul.