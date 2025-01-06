Ezekiel Elliott Joins Chargers Prior To Wild Card Matchup Against Texans

Ezekiel Elliott is going from the Cowboys to the Chargers this season.

The famed Dallas running back was released (honoring Elliott's request, per the team) after Week 17, hoping he'd land on a playoff roster.

Dallas made the mistake of misspelling Zeke's name in their official farewell, but it appears they ultimately made the right move in releasing their faded star.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Chargers are adding Elliott, 29, to their roster ahead of a playoff matchup against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

The union between LA's second surging team and Elliott didn't seem likely coming into Wild Card week.

Per the Chargers' running back depth, backup Gus Edwards may be in line to miss the playoff game in Houston, leaving Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal as the only other options, which the Bolts seemingly value Zeke over.

The Cowboys struggled to give the 29-year-old Elliott carries this season. Zeke, playing not so well in the second half of his career, tallied 74 carries for 262 rushing yards in 15 games this season.

Elliott returned to the Cowboys last offseason after a failed run with the Patriots.

For a guy who has twice led the league in rushing yards, Elliott remains an interesting prospect and is probably worth the gamble for a playoff team.

In his original stint (2016-2022) with the Cowboys, Elliott amassed three Pro Bowl nods and an All-Pro selection.

