Dallas Cowboys Cut Ezekiel Elliott, Somehow Misspell His Name In Announcement

The Dallas Cowboys announced their decision to waive running back Ezekiel Elliott on New Year's Eve, letting the veteran RB explore possible opportunities with playoff-bound teams.

While it's far-fetched to consider Elliott a ‘desired’ piece for any playoff-bound team, the Cowboys made a seemingly good-hearted gesture.

Although Ezekiel Elliott wasn't a great running back in his second stint with the team, fans generally consider him Dallas Cowboys royalty.

When Dallas released a statement from owner Jerry Jones on Elliott's release, fans noticed one glaring issue with the announcement: the Cowboys' letter misspelled Elliott's name.

The post flubbed the spelling of "Elliot's" last name. What a rookie mistake!

The dysfunctional franchise finds new ways of dropping the ball.

"Misspelling his name on the official statement is certainly something," said OutKick's Amber Harding Snyder (via X).

"No playoff team is going to sign him," another fan said in response to the Cowboys' statement.

The Cowboys struggled to give the 29-year-old Elliott carries this season. He tallied 74 carries for 262 rushing yards in 15 games this season. In his original stint (2016-2022) with the Cowboys, Elliott amassed three Pro Bowl nods and an All-Pro selection.

"Out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible, we are releasing him from the Cowboys roster today," Jerry's statement said.

"As I have said many times previously, Zeke's impact as one of the greatest to ever play with the Star on their helmet will never change and is etched in our record books and history forever.

"We thank him, love him and wish him the absolute best."

Elliott returned to the Cowboys this offseason on a one-year contract.

(Could this be Ezekiel Elliott's final season?)

