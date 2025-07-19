Eye Witnesses Report Loud Boom Before Daredevil Felix Baumgartner's Death

We're getting new details about the tragic death of daredevil Felix Baumgartner, who died while paragliding in Italy this week.

Baumgartner — likely best known for becoming the first person to break the sound barrier without a vehicle when he skydived from the edge of space back in 2012 — died when his paraglider crashed into a hotel pool at The Club de Sole Le Mimose beach resort in Porto Sant'Elpidio, Italy.

New eyewitness accounts of the incident seem to indicate that Baumgartner's aircraft had an issue before it hit the pool, with reports of some having heard a loud boom prior to the incident.

"Everything was normal, then it started to spin like a top," witness Mirella Ivanov said, per the Associated Press. "It went down, and we heard a roar. In fact, I turned around because I thought it crashed on the rocks. Then I saw two lifeguards running, people who were running toward (the scene of the crash)."

Ivanov said that she ushered her children away from the area when she saw people attempting to remove the occupant of the paraglider.

Italian news outlet Il Resto del Carlino reported that investigators are theorizing the Austrian-born Baumgartner may have suffered a heart attack in midair, rendering him unconscious before the crash. However, the official cause of the incident is still under investigation.

"It is a destiny that is very hard to comprehend for a man who has broken all kinds of records, who has been an icon of flight, and who traveled through space," Porto Sant'Elpidio Mayor Massimiliano Ciarpella said about the tragedy.

That has been a pretty common reaction to the news, given the incredible feats Baumgartner achieved during his career.

His skydive from the edge of space involved him riding in a capsule attached to a helium balloon 24 miles into the stratosphere.

He also had famous jumps from the Petronas Towers in Malaysia, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil, and he even flew across the English Channel using a wingsuit.