Exclusive: ESPN Places Another Top Senior Editor On Leave Amid HR Investigation

ESPN has placed senior editor Elizabeth Baugh on administrative leave, three sources tell OutKick.

Baugh is the second high-ranking editor who ESPN has put on leave since January. On Monday, Front Office Sports reported that ESPN had suspended Cristina Daglas, a top editor for ESPN’s website, after several employees filed human resources complaints against her.

The specific nature of the complaints was not immediately available, the outlet added.

Sources say that Baugh had formed friendships with Daglas, which ESPN considered an impediment to the ongoing investigation into Daglas' conduct. It was not immediately clear if Baugh's alliance with Daglas was the root cause of her suspension.

ESPN promoted Daglas to oversee all of ESPN.com in 2021. She joined the company as a senior editor at ESPN the Magazine in 2014 before overseeing editorial roles related to MLB and NBA content.

Before joining ESPN, Baugh pursued a career in fashion. She started at ESPN on the social team but moved to editorial in 2017.

When reached for comment, neither ESPN nor Baugh responded to OutKick's inquiries.

We will update this report if we hear back from either party.