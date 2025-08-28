Ex-Super Bowl Champ Shaq Mason Faces Chilling Assault Charges After Arrest

Tom Brady's former O-Lineman has his NFL future in peril.

(Warning: Graphic details included)

Shaq Mason, the former Patriots lineman and two-time Super Bowl champion, was arrested in Franklin, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

Mason faces damning domestic violence charges, with his arrest coming just one day before Mason’s 32nd birthday (Thursday).

According to Franklin Police, Mason allegedly broke into the home of his child’s mother at approximately 3 a.m. and violently assaulted her, choking her, punching her in the face, and leaving her lip bloodied, according to details provided by TMZ.

Police also say Mason sent a chilling text message saying, "I’m gonna kill you."

He was later pulled over during a traffic stop for driving on a suspended license, at which point he was taken into custody.

Mason now faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, harassment, and driving on a suspended license. He is being held on a $150,000 bond, with a hearing scheduled for October 2025.

Drafted by New England in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Mason quickly carved out a reputation as a dependable right guard.

Mason played a crucial role in the Patriots’ legendary Super Bowl LI comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, erasing the infamous 28-3 deficit. He also anchored the line again in their Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Over seven seasons in New England, Mason became a fan favorite for his consistency protecting the NFL GOAT, Tom Brady.

In 2022, Mason was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and later to the Houston Texans in 2023.

Though he signed a three-year, $36 million extension in Houston, Mason's play began to dramatically fall off. He started 15 games in 2024 but allowed eight sacks, tied for the most among NFL guards, and gave up 34 pressures, drawing sharp criticism.

The Texans released him in March 2025.

Now, Mason’s football career hangs by a thread. The NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy looms, and while the league has not yet issued a statement, disciplinary action appears inevitable.

