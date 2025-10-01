Insane KHL Goalie Fight Features Ex-Ranger Throwing Hands After Getting Rocked in 6-1 Beatdown

I don't think there's any goalie-related moment in hockey aside from a goalie-goal that gets a pop from the crowd quite like a goalie fight. There's just something about two dudes in giant pads barreling down the ice and feeding each other knuckle sandwiches that could blow the roof off of any barn.

There are some undeniable goalie fight classics. Felix Potvin vs. Ron Hextall. Ray Emery vs. Martin Biron. Patrick Roy vs. Mike Vernon. Brent Johnson vs. Rick DiPietro (Rick might disagree with this assessment, though).

But I think the KHL — of all places — just delivered one as good as any of those.

Omsk Avangard was hosting on Admiral Vladivostok — a team with what might be the worst travel situation in all of sports seeing as the city is based on the Sea of Japan and the closest team to them is just under 500 miles away — and this was a one-sided affair. It was all Omsk, with the home team taking a 6-1 win.

But ‘round these parts, we don’t give a rip about KHL boxscores; what we do care about is that Omsk's Andrei Mishurov threw down with Vladivostok's Adam Huska, a former New York Ranger.

It was an absolute doozy.

I don't think I've ever seen a goalie fight where the footwork was so impressive. People sometimes don't realize that, despite spending most of the night in their crease, goalies have to be really good skaters, and that was on display here.

This level of agility may have also been why there were some massive punches that found nothing but ice-cold Russian air.

However, the punches that did land were beauties. Huska got a big one in toward the end of the bout, while I think I felt that final jab from Mishurov through my computer screen.

It's tough to tell what started it, but I'm sure Huska didn't mind heading to the showers early after getting shelled all night like he did.