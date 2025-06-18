Ex-Purdue Hoops Star Zach Edey Was Busted For 'Reckless Driving'

Memphis Grizzlies center caught going 100mph in a 55-zone.

PublishedUpdated

Memphis Grizzlies center and former Purdue hoops star Zach Edey was previously stopped for a driving violation and charged with one count of reckless driving, which dates back to May 1. 

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - APRIL 06: Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers jogs across the court in the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on April 06, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Edey, 23, was stopped by an Indiana State Trooper in Tippecanoe County for reportedly traveling over 100 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to FOX 59, and received a citation for his off-court traveling violation. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. (ET). He claimed, according to a probable cause affidavit, Edey was speeding in his white 2023 Kia Sorento to allegedly pass a slow traveler, going southbound on State Road 25.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 24: Zach Edey #14 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Three of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on April 24, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Edey's initial hearing for the driving charge is scheduled for June 23.

The Toronto-born basketball star is coming off his first year with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he reached NBA All-Rookie honors. Edey was picked ninth overall by Memphis in 2024. 

In 2024, Edey also led the Purdue Boilermakers, in his final college season, to the NCAA tourney championship game, losing to Dan Hurley's UConn team.

As a rookie, Edey averaged 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The 7-foot-4 is recovering from left-ankle surgery heading into his sophomore year in the pros.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - APRIL 20: Zach Edey #14 of the Memphis Grizzlies rebounds around Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the third quarter during Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on April 20, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by William Purnell/Getty Images)

