Ex-Purdue Hoops Star Zach Edey Was Busted For 'Reckless Driving'

Memphis Grizzlies center and former Purdue hoops star Zach Edey was previously stopped for a driving violation and charged with one count of reckless driving, which dates back to May 1.

Edey, 23, was stopped by an Indiana State Trooper in Tippecanoe County for reportedly traveling over 100 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to FOX 59, and received a citation for his off-court traveling violation. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. (ET). He claimed, according to a probable cause affidavit, Edey was speeding in his white 2023 Kia Sorento to allegedly pass a slow traveler, going southbound on State Road 25.

Edey's initial hearing for the driving charge is scheduled for June 23.

The Toronto-born basketball star is coming off his first year with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he reached NBA All-Rookie honors. Edey was picked ninth overall by Memphis in 2024.

In 2024, Edey also led the Purdue Boilermakers, in his final college season, to the NCAA tourney championship game, losing to Dan Hurley's UConn team.

As a rookie, Edey averaged 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The 7-foot-4 is recovering from left-ankle surgery heading into his sophomore year in the pros.

