Ex-Patriots LB Chandler Jones Name-Dropped Tom Brady During Bizarre Run-In With Police

Better Call GOAT. Former NFL star Chandler Jones went through a series of bizarre sequences, including some run-ins with police, before getting the boot from the league.

Jones suffered a few episodes of mental lapses, which prompted police to show up at his residence.

During one of those scenes, Jones tried reaching out to former Patriots teammate Tom Brady for help, treating TB12 like an emergency contact.

In body cam footage released by TMZ Sports, involving the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Jones is heard pleading with police during a mental health check-in and name-dropping Brady. Jones and Brady won Super Bowl XLIX as teammates on the New England Patriots from 2012 to 2015.

"I’m calling Tom Brady right now," Jones said in the video, with an ongoing call humming in the background.

Brady wasn't heard responding to Jones' call before things got ugly.

"You could leave. Get the f**k out of my house," Jones added. "Get the f**k out. We’re done. You could leave. Get the f**k out of here."

"It kind of hurts me as a celebrity to come to my mansion and someone is telling me to go to a psych ward."

The authorities were trying to take Jones to a mental health facility, finding the former All-Pro pacing in his underwear.

READ: Former Raiders DE Chandler Jones Arrested... Again

The incident occurred in November 2023, during Jones' time with the Las Vegas Raiders, after a court requested to check in on the defensive stalwart.

Jones also began to worry the Raiders after sharing erratic videos on his social media.

LV eventually released Jones for failing to show up to training camp and into the start of the 2023-24 season. He followed up on his scary scene with an equally bizarre post on X.

"Hey I want to apologize to everyone right now for my ratchet post! I am not a menace," he wrote.

The bad behavior spree was a sorrowful way to cap Jones' strong career.

Jones was arrested twice in the month following his release from the Raiders for violating domestic violence temporary protection orders. He missed the entirety of the 2023-24 season for the Raiders.

Fans still hope Jones will get help.

