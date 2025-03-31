Ex-Padres Outfielder Jurickson Profar Banned 80 Games Over PED Violation

Once a Padre, always a Padre.

Atlanta Braves outfielder and former San Diego favorite Jurickson Profar has been suspended for 80 games this season after reportedly violating MLB's guidelines on performance-enhancing drugs. MLB insider Mike Rodriguez first reported Monday.

Profar released a statement on his suspension, saying he'd accept MLB's punishment.

"Braves fans," the statement began.

"Today is the most difficult day of my baseball career. I am devastated to announce that I have been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball and the Commissioner's office, for testing positive for a banned substance this offseason.

"This is especially painful for me because anyone who knows me and has seen me play knows I am deeply passionate about the game. There is nothing I love more than competing with my teammates and being a fan favorite.

"I want to apologize to the entire Braves organization, my teammates, and the fans. It is because of my deep love and respect for this game that I would never knowingly do anything to cheat it.

"I have been tested my entire career, including eight times last season alone, and have never tested positive. I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB's decision.

"I am devastated that I won't be on the field with my teammates for the next 80 games. I look forward to competing again at the highest level this season upon my return."

Profar, an All-Star last season, signed with Atlanta this offseason on a three-year, $42 million deal. The 32-year-old Silver Slugger is batting .200 through four games.

During his time with the Padres, Profar slashed .280/.380/.459, hitting a career-high 24 home runs and driving in 85 RBI in 2024.

The Braves released a statement addressing the news involving Profar.

Atlanta's statement read: "We are surprised and extremely disappointed to learn that Jurickson Profar tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Jurickson will learn from this experience."

With Profar sidelined until midseason and Ronald Acuña, Jr. still rehabbing from a torn ACL, the Braves must find a way to boost offensive production. Atlanta is 0-4.

