Ex-NHLer Milan Lucic Throws Punch At His Own Teammate After Game

Ex-NHLer Milan Lucic threw a punch or two (or several thousand) during his career, but I don't know if I can remember him taking a swing at one of his teammates.

Especially while still on the ice after a game had gone final.

After trying to make a pro comeback in North America, Lucic signed a deal with the Fife Flyers of the United Kingdom's Elite Ice Hockey League.

At the moment, the Scottish club is dead last in the entire league, so it's no surprise that there are frustrations.

What is surprising is watching those frustrations boil over to the point that Lucic slugs his own teammate while saying "good game" to his netminder.

However, this certainly looks to be what happened on Saturday after the Flyers lost to the Glasgow Clan.

While skating out to salute his netminder, Lucic threw a jab at teammate Logan Neilson.

That didn't look like a "Hey, good game, pal," jocular punch.

It looked like a real punch.

Lucic could be seen jawing with Neilson before the punch, but it's not clear what may have caused it.

Although, given Lucic's track record, it probably wouldn't have taken much.

As for Neilson, he had Fife's only goal in the game and was named their "Man of the Match."

Lucic was -1 on the night after 20:38 of ice time. Through 19 games in the EIHL, the 2011 Stanley Cup champion has 11 points (5G, 6A) and 16 PIMs.

The 37-year-old's last NHL game was at the start of the 2023-24 season. That year, he had signed to return to the Boston Bruins, the team with which he started his NHL career and won a Stanley Cup.

That homecoming was cut short by off-ice issues, which kept him off the ice for the rest of that season and the next.