Ex-NHL Star Theo Fleury Rips The State Of The Canadian Government, Thanks Elon Musk For Saving Free Speech

NHL great Theo Fleury joined OutKick's Ricky Cobb on Wednesday's edition of The Ricky Cobb Show, and the always outspoken Stanley Cup-winner and All-Star didn't hold back on the state of the government in his native Canada.

Ricky asked the ex-NHLer about what his concerns were amid some friction regarding US-Canadian relations earlier this year and the recent elections in the Great White North.

"Yeah, well, we're headed down a very dangerous road," Fleury said. "You know, they say you're only one generation away from communism, and I believe we're on that path and we're on that road."

Fleury — who played for the Flames, Avalanche, Rangers, and Blackhawks — noted that he lives in Alberta, considered one of the country's most conservative provinces, which has seen a surge in support for breaking away from Canada altogether.

"There's some scary times up here in Canada, but I live in probably the most conservative province in Canada, which is Alberta, and the talk of separating and becoming a sovereign country on our own is gaining momentum every single day," Fleury said. And so hopefully, at some point, we can have a referendum on our sovereignty, and you know, we can get the support and get the vote that we need to, you know, become our own, our own country, because Canada has abandoned our greatest resource, which is oil and gas."

Alberta is, of course, a major producer of oil and gas. They're not called the "Edmonton Oilers" just because it sounds cool.

Fleury also discussed the erosion we're seeing around the world and fortunately staved off, thanks in part to a certain billionaire buying a certain social media platform.

"Well, you know, if you looked at, if you looked at [The] Communist Manifesto, one of the key points in bringing communism is to suppress free speech," the veteran of 1084 NHL Games said. "And so, you know, there's definitely been an attack on that in Canada, and I know there's been an attack on it in the United States, and thank God for Elon Musk buying X.

"Otherwise, I think we'd already be, you know, we'd already be there."