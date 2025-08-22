Ex-NFL Star, Gatorade Team Up To Help AL HS Football Team Snap Dubious Streak

Columbia High School in Huntsville, AL is in desperate need of a win.

It’s not like it's crunch time in the chase for a playoff spot, the season has just started. No, the circumstances are much more dire than that.

On Friday night , Columbia will face Priceville with the hopes of doing something they haven’t done in nearly 10 years… win a game.

Yes, that’s correct. It’s been nearly a decade since Columbia’s last win, and they have lost all 91 games they have played in since.

Yikes. (In case you were wondering, that’s a record for American high school football).

The good news is that they have a team hungry to win, and a former NFL receiver ready to lead them to that elusive victory in their first year.

Sammie Coates Jr. was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers the same year that Columbia won its last game (that’s insane). But as head coach, he’s not focusing on the long and dubious streak of failure the team has experienced. Rather, he wants to set their sights on the future.

"Anytime them lights come on and that scoreboard is keeping score, we trying to get wins," Coates said after a summer practice.

In addition to Coates bringing his NFL experience, Gatorade has stepped in and is analyzing the sweat profiles of the athletes to make sure they hydrate better.

"With their support, our guys are training smarter, performing more efficiently and learning what it takes to be great on and off the field," Coates said .